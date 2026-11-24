The Lions of Teranga of Senegal can at last celebrate their 2nd AFCON title after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declared them as champions for the disputed 2025 final in Rabat.

CAS in its ruling on Tuesday upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025).

Consequently, the result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal).

The FSF appealed to CAS against a decision of the CAF Appeal Board declaring that the Senegal

national team forfeited the AFCON 2025 final and recording the Moroccan national team as the winners.

In their appeal, the FSF argued that the decision of the Referee, Mr. Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala, to resume the match at the 109th minute (90+19) during the AFCON 2025 final and to allow it to be concluded with a sporting result could not be reviewed, pursuant to the ‘field of play’ doctrine.

The FRMF argued, on the contrary, that the Referee’s decision did not fall under the ‘field of play’ doctrine, as it cannot be applicable to the disciplinary consequences of the Senegalese team’s behaviour.

The FRMF alleged that, by leaving the pitch temporarily, the Senegalese team breached

Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations, which should have led the Referee to bring the match to an early conclusion.

The FRMF also argued that the Referee erred in law and that his decision was arbitrary.

After having examined the arguments raised by the parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority.

By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.