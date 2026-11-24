The Government is injecting an additional Ksh5 billion into the Hustler Fund to make more affordable credit readily available to borrowers, President William Ruto has said.

The President explained that the move seeks to address the inadequacy of resources available to borrowers on the platform.

Additionally, he announced that the Government is enhancing borrowing limits for 4.5 million regular borrowers, through the bridge loan facility, offering individual loans of up to Ksh150,000.

To further expand access to affordable credit, he directed the Hustler Fund management to design a financing product that allows groups to access funds and determine how to lend to their members.

“I ask the Principal Secretary to design a Ksh300 million product to be made available to groups so that they can have resources to lend to members,” he said.

The President made the remarks when he presided over the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Joyful Women Organisation at State House Nairobi on Tuesday in the company of First Lady Rachel Ruto, the patron of the organisation, and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Also present were Cabinet Secretaries Hannah Cheptumo (Gender, Culture and Children Services), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development), William Kabogo (ICT and tDigital Economy) and Soipan Tuya (Defence).

Others were Zimbabwe’s Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Industry Barbara Rwodzi, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Nairobi Ambassador Ida Odinga, Romania Ambassador to Kenya Gentiana Șerbu and Executive Secretary of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development Nardos Berhanu.

The President commended the organisation for its remarkable journey of empowering women by expanding access to capital, equipping them with skills and supporting the growth of their enterprises.

At the same time, President Ruto said the Government is giving priority to issues that matter most to mothers, including putting food on the table, educating their children, accessing quality healthcare, securing decent housing and creating jobs for young people.

He said these concerns are driving the Government’s efforts to strengthen food security, increase investment in education, deliver universal health coverage, build affordable housing and expand youth employment opportunities.

On healthcare, the President said the Government is keen on making healthcare accessible, affordable and sustainable under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

To support mothers, President Ruto said SHA pays for all clinical visits to health facilities.

Unlike the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund, the President explained that the Government’s contribution towards normal deliveries under SHA has increased from Ksh2,500 to Ksh15,000.

Further, he said, the Government has increased its contribution towards assisted deliveries from Ksh11,000 to Ksh30,000.

“Also, SHA has a maternal package that cares for mother and baby for six months unlike 42 days under NHIF,” he said.

The President urged mothers to make at least four visits to clinics before giving birth.

To address maternal and neonatal deaths, the Government is equipping hospitals in 26 counties.

He said the Government had equipped 638 hospitals at a cost of Ksh1.5 billion to reduce and eventually prevent maternal and neonatal deaths during birth.

As a result, the President pointed out, the country has reduced maternal deaths from 355 per 100,000 live births to 283 per 100,000 and is working towards achieving the internationally acceptable standard of 70.

“Maternal and neonatal deaths are a challenge we must confront as a country,” he said. “Yesterday, for example, we lost nine mothers. We keep these statistics so that we can understand why they happened and deal with them.”

To enhance food security, President Ruto noted that the Government has reduced the cost of fertiliser and seeds to increase productivity, reducing the cost of food and consequently the cost of living.

At the same time, he stated, the Government has put in place robust measures to eliminate cartels in the agricultural sector and ensure farmers earn better incomes.

In regard to education, he said the Government has employed 100,000 teachers in the past three years to ease the shortage of staff in schools.

The Government, he explained, has also built 23,000 classrooms, streamlined the Competency-Based Education and Training system and addressed the funding model for higher education.

To provide decent housing for many Kenyans in informal settlements, create jobs for young people and begin to reduce the sub-division of agricultural land, he said the Government is building affordable housing through the Housing Levy.

The same fund, he said, is being invested in modern markets and hostels for university and college students.

Pointing out that the Government has a deliberate and intentional plan to create jobs and other opportunities for young people, President Ruto cited overseas employment, digital jobs, enhanced access to credit and the provision of NYOTA grants to support youth enterprises.

The President further said there are opportunities for young people and women to do business with the Government under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme, with Ksh250 billion set aside for them.

On her part, the First Lady disclosed that the Joyful Women Organisation has Ksh4 billion revolving through table banking and supporting more than 300,000 businesses.

Additionally, she noted that the Hustler Fund has expanded access to affordable credit while the NYOTA Fund has empowered young people to start businesses.

She explained that capital alone is not enough and that the Joyful Women Organisation has continued to empower women with the knowledge and skills to build lasting opportunities through training and capacity-building programmes.

The First Lady pointed out that the organisation has equipped women with skills in digital marketing, financial literacy, agribusiness and artificial intelligence.

“This year, 5,530 women have been trained across the country,” she said.

She called on the young generation to join table banking groups to support their vision and nurture the values that will guide their lives.

Prof Kindiki said ensuring equality among communities in the country was among the Government’s priorities in reducing the gap between the rich and the poor.

Since President Ruto took office, the DP said the President has demonstrated commitment to ensuring equity in the country.

“Inclusion remains the only barrier between our nation and its desire to move from third world status to first world status within a generation,” he said.

Cheptumo said the National Government Affirmative Action Fund, that is patronised by the 47 women representatives in the National Assembly, has disbursed more than Ksh4.9 billion to women, while the Women Enterprise Fund has issued Ksh700 million in loans this year to support women’s economic empowerment.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi commended the First Lady for founding and spearheading Joyful Women Organisation, saying it has empowered 9,956 women drawn from 860 women’s groups in Nairobi County alone.