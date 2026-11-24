Bamburi Cement has commenced construction of a Ksh 32 billion clinker plant in Kwale County as Amsons Group seeks to double its cement production capacity to meet local demand.

Speaking during groundbreaking ceremony in Matuga, President William Ruto attributed the investment from policy decisions his administration has undertaken to drive the country’s industrialization agenda.

“These investments are not by default. I remember when we made the decision that we are going to make it easier for companies to set up cement manufacturing and steel manufacturing facilities in Kenya by discouraging imports because we know we have the capability to manufacture clinker, cement and steel here in Kenya,” said Ruto.

The facility is the latest multibillion shillings plant to be set up in Kenya which according to President Ruto has been sustained discouraging imports.

“When parliament on our request imposed a 17.5% duty on imported steel and cement, many people did not understand where we were going,” he stated.

Amsons Group says the new 1.6 million tonnes-a-year clinkerisation plant will help double clinker production from 1 million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes and cement from 1.8 million tonnes to 4 million tonnes to meet local demand which has been driven by construction boom including affordable housing.

The firm also expected to create 10,000 direct and indirect when plant becomes operational.

“For Amsons Group and Bamburi Cement, this US$ 250 million investment is a statement of our long-term confidence in Kenya and its economic potential. It is also part of our commitment to advance the value of local manufacturing as the engine of East Africa’s economic growth,” said Edha Nahdi, Amsons Group Managing Director.

Beyond jobs, the project is also expected to create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local businesses in logistics, quarrying, equipment maintenance and other services across the region.

Bamburi Cement Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Ndugwa said the planst will help boost local production of clinker as exports dwindle due to the prevailing import levy regime and lower construction cost.

“Clinker is the core ingredient at the heart of cement manufacturing, and policymakers have been exploring avenues to guarantee domestic self-sufficiency. With this groundbreaking, the new Bamburi Matuga Clinker Plant brings that heart home. This clinkerisation plant will shield Kenyan manufacturers from global supply shocks and currency swings, while lowering the cost of building in Kenya,” said Ndugwa.

The project will also facilitate skills transfer, giving local people industrial experience that will remain at the Coast long after construction is complete.