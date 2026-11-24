Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) teachers across Kirinyaga County are celebrating the improved livelihoods and professional dignity that have come with their transition to permanent and pensionable (P&P) terms of employment.

The teachers, whom Governor Anne Waiguru transitioned from contractual to permanent employment following her re-election, say the move has enabled them to lead more dignified lives, plan better for their future and become more motivated to nurture young learners.

The transition saw all 405 ECDE teachers absorbed into permanent employment, resulting in significant salary increments, access to credit facilities and enhanced medical cover for themselves and their dependents.

The improvement of ECDE teachers’ terms of service is at the heart of Waiguru’s broader transformation agenda, which seeks to strengthen a sector that plays a critical role in laying the foundation for children’s future learning and development.

“We transitioned all our four hundred and five ECDE teachers to permanent and pensionable terms and raised their salaries from as low as KSh. 15,000 to about KSh. 55,000, depending on individual entry qualifications,” said the Governor in a recent address.

She noted that the improved terms of service together with other reforms had contributed to increased enrolment in public ECDE centres, with the number of learners rising from 13,280 to 16,398 in 2026.

For Rose Mumbi, an ECDE teacher at Mugaa ECDE Centre, the transition has restored dignity to the profession while providing greater financial stability.

“As teachers, we used to suffer so much when we worked under contracts. However, that has now changed, and we are able to secure personal development loans, thanks to our Governor’s consideration in transitioning us to permanent and pensionable terms,” Mumbi said.

She added that the teachers can now contribute to pension schemes, giving them greater financial security and assurance for their retirement years.

Mumbi noted that permanent employment had not only provided job security but also transformed how early childhood educators are perceived in the community, while enabling them to provide more dignified lives for their families.

“Previously, the community viewed us as lesser teachers despite our qualifications, but today, we feel respected as teachers,” she added.

She further commended the county government for providing comprehensive medical insurance and ensuring the availability of adequate teaching and learning materials in ECDE centres.

“When the permanent and pensionable package was introduced, it came along with a health insurance package, so a teacher doesn’t have to struggle to get treatment. When we are fine and healthy through the insurance, we can teach well,” she said.

Mumbi added that with their welfare catered for and the county government continuously providing adequate teaching and learning materials, public ECDE centres were now better equipped to deliver quality services.

At Raimu Primary ECDE Centre, teacher Simon Kariuki highlighted how the salary review had transformed teachers’ livelihoods and boosted morale across schools.

“Moving us from contract to permanent and pensionable terms came with a pay rise that has changed our lives. Certificate holders used to earn as little as KSh. 11,000, but they are now earning double, while there are teachers earning around KSh. 50,000, depending on their job groups. This has greatly enhanced our morale,” he said.

Kariuki also pointed out that the improved employment terms had made ECDE teachers more attractive to financial institutions, enabling them to access financial support while securing their retirement future.

“Now that we are on permanent terms, SACCOs and banks are coming to us to give us financial support,” he said.

For Judy Ngayo of Kandongu ECDE Centre, capacity building initiatives and financial empowerment have enhanced both her professional skills and personal achievements.

“Personally, my life has changed because I have been trained, and we have attended workshops that have helped us greatly in teaching these children. I am a better teacher now,” Ngayo said.

She added that since the transition to permanent employment, she had been able to acquire land and build a home, moving from being a tenant to a homeowner.

Ngayo also commended the provision of medical insurance through the Social Health Authority (SHA) and private providers, saying the cover had enabled teachers to access quality healthcare services.

The teachers further lauded the county government for complementing improvements in their welfare with investments in physical infrastructure across ECDE centres, noting that the combined interventions had strengthened the delivery of early childhood education in the county.