A major milestone towards the full operationalisation of Konza Technopolis as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has been reached following its gazettement as a Customs Area and the allocation of a customs code by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

This development is set to streamline customs procedures, facilitate trade and strengthen the Smart City’s position as a competitive investment destination. The designation is expected to streamline customs procedures, facilitate the movement of goods into and out of the Technopolis and provide a more efficient trading environment for businesses and investors operating within the zone.

The development builds on the gazettement of Konza Technopolis as a Special Economic Zone in July 2019, a move aimed at positioning Kenya’s Flagship Smart City as a hub for technology, innovation, industrial development and investment.

The allocation of a customs code represents an important step in establishing the operational framework required to support businesses within the SEZ, particularly those involved in manufacturing, technology development and other investment activities requiring the movement of goods.

Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the milestone strengthens Konza Technopolis’ investment proposition by addressing a critical component of trade facilitation within the Special Economic Zone.

“The gazettement of Konza Technopolis as a Customs Area and the allocation of a customs code is a significant step towards making our Special Economic Zone fully operational. It will facilitate the movement of goods, simplify customs processes and create a more enabling environment for investors seeking to establish and expand their operations at Konza Technopolis,” said Okwiri.

He noted that the development complements ongoing efforts to provide investors with the infrastructure, services and regulatory support necessary to establish and operate businesses within the Technopolis.

“This milestone demonstrates the importance of collaboration among government institutions in creating an attractive and competitive investment environment. We appreciate the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Special Economic Zones Authority for their continued partnership and support in translating the vision of Konza Technopolis into tangible investment opportunities,” he added.

Since its designation as an SEZ in 2019, Konza Technopolis has continued to develop the infrastructure and institutional frameworks necessary to support investment, industrial growth, innovation and employment creation.

The latest development is expected to further enhance the Technopolis’ competitiveness by strengthening its capacity to accommodate businesses seeking an enabling environment for technology-driven industries, manufacturing and other economic activities.

The operationalisation of the Special Economic Zone forms part of broader efforts to position Konza Technopolis as a destination for local and international investment while contributing to Kenya’s ambition of transitioning into a knowledge-based economy.