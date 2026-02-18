Dey Say to launch African tour in Nairobi

Dey Say, South Africa’s breakout boyband and TikTok sensation, popular for their single “Calling For You (Ringback)”, have announced an upcoming Pan-African Tour dubbed KTOF (Kids Take Over the Future) that will launch in Nairobi, Kenya, on 7 – 14th March 2026.

Chadwell Johnson, Leandre Johnson, Elim Solomons and Joaquin Jardine are the members of Dey Say, a rising pop group hailing from Johannesburg’s township of Eldorado Park, aged between 16 and 20.

The boyband will tour part of the continent under the management of Plus Two Seven.

“Dey Say is leading a movement that celebrates African talent with global relevance. They are creating a lane no African boy band has explored before,” Quaid Dunn, Co-Founder and A&R Lead at Plus Two Seven, said. “Kenya was intentionally chosen as the starting point for its strong influence on youth culture and its role as a gateway into East Africa’s vibrant creative ecosystem. At its core, KTOF carries a simple, powerful message: no matter where you come from, take the first step and follow your dreams.”

Blending smooth harmonies, rhythmic innovation and global boyband influences with an unmistakable African flavour, Dey Say have quickly grown from local standouts into a continental phenomenon. With over 130,000 TikTok followers and more than 10 million collective views, the group continues to capture the attention of a new generation of African pop fans.

During the Nairobi leg, Dey Say will meet their young fanbase and perform “Calling For You (Ringback)” and other fan favourites, including a meet-and-greet session at Ball Point, Village Market on Saturday, March 14th, 2026 at 6 PM.

After Kenya, they will return to South Africa for a national schools program and continue across Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Ghana.

Each stop will feature live performances, media appearances and youth-focused workshops, giving young people the tools, guidance and inspiration to pursue their creative ambitions.

“Dey Say embodies the spirit of a new Africa: bold, creative and globally connected. KTOF empowers young African creators to dream bigger and reach further,” Jonathan Jules, Co-Founder and Business Lead at Plus Two Seven, adds.

Dey Say are working on their debut double EP, set for release later in the year.

Their music, which they define as APOP (African Pop), draws inspiration from global boyband genres such as J-pop and K-pop, infused with an unmistakable African flavour.