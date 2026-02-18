BusinessLocal Business

Three tapped for key positions in roads sector

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

The Ministry of Roads has moved in to fill key leadership positions in the roads sub-sector which were being overseen by personnel in acting capacities.

At the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the board has announced the appointment of Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the new director general for a period of three years.

Until his appointment which takes effect from February 17, 2026, Kimeli held the position in an acting capacity since July last year.

While announcing the new hiring, KeNHA chairperson Winfrida Ngumi said the appointment followed a competitive and transparent process according to the Kenya Roads Act, 2007.

“Eng. Kimeli brings to this role twenty seven years of distinguished experience in infrastructure development, strategic program delivery and public sector leadership within the roads sub-sector,” said Ngumi.

Kimeli is now expected to ensure efficiency, accountability and service excellence in delivering highway projects under the authority.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has also confirmed Jackson Magondu as the new director general after holding the position in an acting capacity.

Magondu’s whose appointment is effective February 17, 2026 will serve in the position for a period of three years overseeing construction, rehabilitating, upgrading and maintaining roads which fall under the authority’s control.

Kenya Roads Board (KRB) has also tapped Judith Otsuya as the new director general becoming the first women to hold the position.

While making the announcement, KRB chairperson Aisha Jumwa said the appointment of its first ever director general signifies the boards commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership.

“She brings a proven track record of delivering transformative infrastructure initiatives and strengthening public sector institutions to achieve sustainable national development.

Otsuya bring to the board at least 20 years of  senior leadership experience in infrastructure development, strategic programme management and institutional governance.

