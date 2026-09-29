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Celine Dion wows Paris Fashion Week with surprise gig

Celine Dion kicked off Paris Fashion Week in style on Monday, stepping onto the catwalk beneath the Eiffel Tower and belting out "I'm Alive" to a delighted crowd in a surprise performance.

AFP
By AFP
1 Min Read

The Canadian superstar took to the runway at the end of L’Oreal’s annual show, emerging in a sleek black gown to rapturous applause at one of the fashion calendar’s most glamorous openings.

Smiling with her hair loose, the singer performed her 2002 hit before being joined by a star-studded cast of L’Oreal ambassadors including Viola Davis, Simone Ashley, Aja Naomi King and Eva Longoria.

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The Quebec-born star recently launched a much-publicised return to the stage with a 26-show run in the French capital, with 16 set for September and October and a further 10 planned for May 2027.

Paris Fashion Week, dedicated to women’s spring-summer collections, runs until October 6.

With Dior, Tom Ford, Schiaparelli and Givenchy still to unveil their latest creations, Dion could yet be spotted in the front row of some of the season’s biggest shows.

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