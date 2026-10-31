CEOs, Directors to explore business growth at Nairobi convention

As businesses struggle to find new customers, manage cash flow and remain profitable in a challenging economic environment, company directors and chief executives are turning to professional networks to unlock new opportunities.

The Directors Referral Network (DRN) will bring together business leaders from different sectors for its 2026 End Year Convention, a forum aimed at strengthening business connections, sharing leadership experiences and generating referrals that could translate into new customers and partnerships.

The one-day event will be held on November 20 at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi, from 8am to 6pm, under the theme “Growing SMEs Through Strategy, Cash Flow and Networking”.

Organisers expect between 150 and 200 participants, including chief executives, company directors, entrepreneurs and other key decision-makers.

said the convention would provide a platform for business leaders to discuss challenges affecting their organisations and explore practical solutions through collaboration.

“In business, we are told that your network is actually your net worth,” she said, adding that the gathering would focus on solving everyday business challenges rather than simply exchanging pleasantries.

“We are not coming just to talk about business. We are coming to solve real-world challenges that we face day to day,” Ms Okeyo said.

Doreen Bosibori, the network’s Muthaiga branch coordinator, said the convention would also give directors an opportunity to showcase their products and services while learning from professionals in other industries.

“Business is hard to get. You cannot just walk into a room and get business. Meeting, networking and getting to understand one another makes it easier to strike a deal,” she said.

Steve Gathai, managing director of Explicit Risk, Audit and Data Ltd (ERAD), said access to decision-makers could make a difference for businesses seeking clients and strategic partnerships.

He cited opportunities to connect companies requiring taxation, auditing, fraud prevention and risk management services with professionals who provide them.

“You need to meet decision-makers. This forum is where you interact with decision-makers, and that is what makes the difference between a struggling and a successful business,” Mr Gathai said.

Beyond referrals, he said, participants could benefit from the experiences of established entrepreneurs, including lessons from mistakes made while building their businesses.

On the other hand, Mary Wambui, the Chief Executive Officer of Victorian Travel Solutions, a leading Kenyan travel and tour company says that the event will also expound on how business owners can deal with various challenges facing the sector for better revenue and growth.

“This is an opportunity to learn and become better,” she says.

The convention will feature speakers from different sectors, including corporate leadership, human resources, technology, tourism, entrepreneurship and business development. Among those listed are Dr George Wachiúri of Optiven Group, Dr Enoch Alumasi Makanga of the Kenya Tourism Awards Board, Lillian Ngala of DTB, John Paul Okwiri of Konza Technopolis among others.

The organisers say the event is open not only to CEOs and directors but also to general managers, operations managers and other representatives authorised to make business decisions.

Registration costs Ksh7,000 under the early-bird offer, which ran from October 1 to 31, while the normal rate is Ksh10,000 for registrations from November 1 to 18.

For participating businesses, the central promise is that stronger professional relationships can open doors to customers, partnerships and knowledge that may otherwise be difficult or expensive to access.