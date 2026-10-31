The rise of Morocco as an African maritime powerhouse

Morocco is taking a massive step forward in global trade. Under the guidance of King Mohammed VI, the country is expanding its world-class port systems to connect more deeply with international shipping routes.

As highlighted in official communications from the Royal office, this strategy aims “to combine national economic growth with regional development through a more equitable distribution of public investment and the creation of job opportunities”.

At the center of this growth is the newly developed Nador West Med complex, designed to handle enormous cargo volume, its first container terminal is opening soon, with a target of 3.5 million containers, while a second terminal will add another 1.8 million by April 2027.

The port is also a vital hub for national power and fuel supplies which features a major hydrocarbon terminal linked to a storage zone with a potential capacity of 4 million cubic meters alongside a liquefied natural gas facility capable of processing up to 5 billion cubic meters yearly.

Nador West Med is projected to create 14,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs in its short-term phase alone. Stressing that the benefits must reach every corner, the Sovereign called for the “accelerated implementation of training programs tailored to the needs of emerging activities to promote the professional integration of the youth”.