Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto urges PSC to fast-track public service reforms through digital transformation

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has called on the Public Service Commission (PSC) to accelerate reforms aimed at positioning Public Service to support the transition into a first-world economy.

The President made the remarks Wednesday during a courtesy call by PSC commissioners led by Chairperson Francis Meja at State House, Nairobi.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

President Ruto underscored the need for the Commission to institutionalise digitalisation by shifting from manual and paper-heavy systems to data-driven and automated processes.

He said embracing digital transformation is essential to improving efficiency, enhancing service delivery and creating greater value for citizens.

The Head of State warned that the reforms are both urgent and necessary, noting that failure to modernise could leave the Commission unable to effectively meet the evolving needs of Kenya and its people.

The President also called for the expansion of the PSC internship program (PSIP) to enable more college and university graduates to gain practical workplace experience, thereby strengthening the country’s future workforce.

Judge rejects Trump’s immunity claim in 2020 election case
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza impeached again
Pastor Dorcas visits little-known Kendege Prison
Sheinbaum to be Mexico’s first woman leader, exit polls say

In addition, he emphasized the need to strengthen performance contracting across the Public Service to ensure it effectively measures the impact of public servants and promotes accountability, productivity and improved service delivery to Kenyans.

The meeting reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building a modern, efficient and citizen-centred Public Service capable of driving Kenya’s long-term socio-economic transformation.

Others who attended the meeting were deputy head of public service Amos Gathecha, PSC vice chairperson Mary Kimonye, Commissioners and Secretary/CEO Paul Famba.

Mudavadi party to merge with Ruto’s UDA ahead of 2027 elections
No pay for striking doctors – Governor Nyong’o
Ruto appoints Ambassador Amayo and Kamau-Gikuru to executive roles
Children home closed indefinitely over defilement, deplorable conditions
Gas leak interrupts KCSE exams in Mombasa
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Cherotich storms to 3,000m SC gold in a new record at the Commonwealth Games
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cherotich storms to 3,000m SC gold in a new record at the Commonwealth Games
Athletics Sports
Kenya, UK renew health deal to boost healthcare, innovation
Health Local News
PS Ng’eno calls for stronger partnerships to sustain locally led climate action programme
Environment Local News
Women leaders call for community action to curb gender-based violence
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

International NewsNEWS

Israel-Gaza crisis: Competing Security Council resolutions reveal diplomatic fault lines

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
County NewsNEWS

Duale lauds Kisumu County for leading in SHA registration

County News

BuuPass expands ticketing network with transport companies ahead of holiday season

AfricaInternational News

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines support Morocco’s territorial integrity

Show More