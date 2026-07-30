President Ruto urges PSC to fast-track public service reforms through digital transformation

President William Ruto has called on the Public Service Commission (PSC) to accelerate reforms aimed at positioning Public Service to support the transition into a first-world economy.

The President made the remarks Wednesday during a courtesy call by PSC commissioners led by Chairperson Francis Meja at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto underscored the need for the Commission to institutionalise digitalisation by shifting from manual and paper-heavy systems to data-driven and automated processes.

He said embracing digital transformation is essential to improving efficiency, enhancing service delivery and creating greater value for citizens.

The Head of State warned that the reforms are both urgent and necessary, noting that failure to modernise could leave the Commission unable to effectively meet the evolving needs of Kenya and its people.

The President also called for the expansion of the PSC internship program (PSIP) to enable more college and university graduates to gain practical workplace experience, thereby strengthening the country’s future workforce.

In addition, he emphasized the need to strengthen performance contracting across the Public Service to ensure it effectively measures the impact of public servants and promotes accountability, productivity and improved service delivery to Kenyans.

The meeting reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building a modern, efficient and citizen-centred Public Service capable of driving Kenya’s long-term socio-economic transformation.

Others who attended the meeting were deputy head of public service Amos Gathecha, PSC vice chairperson Mary Kimonye, Commissioners and Secretary/CEO Paul Famba.