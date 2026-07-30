Kenya, UK renew health deal to boost healthcare, innovation

Kenya and the United Kingdom have renewed the Kenya–UK Health Alliance (KUKHA) for a further five years reaffirming bilateral collaboration in healthcare, research, innovation, trade and investment from 2026 to 2031.

The renewes partnership follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, on behalf of the Government of Kenya, and by Professor Graham Lord, Senior Vice President (Health & Life Sciences), King’s College London, alongside representatives of The University of Manchester, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and The University of Nottingham, representing the Alliance’s United Kingdom institutions.

The signing was witnessed by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos Ogamba, on behalf of the participating learning institutions, and by the High Commissioner.

The renewed agreement builds on five years of successful partnership that has strengthened health workforce development, specialist clinical services, cancer care, kidney disease management, research collaboration and academic exchange between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Over the next five years, the Alliance will expand its focus to digital health and artificial intelligence, local manufacturing of health products and technologies, health security, climate-resilient health systems, technology transfer, trade and investment, while supporting the implementation of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The MoU further aligns all Kenya–UK Health Alliance programmes with Kenya’s Health Policy Platform, ensuring that collaborative initiatives are integrated into national planning, budgeting and monitoring systems to enhance coordination, accountability and long-term sustainability.

The renewed Kenya–UK Health Alliance reaffirms the commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation, accelerate innovation and research, mobilise investment and strengthen resilient health systems that improve equitable access to quality healthcare for the people of Kenya and the United Kingdom.