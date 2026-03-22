China’s Vice President arrives in Kenya

China’s Vice President is in Kenya for a four-day State Visit.

Han Zheng was received at JKIA by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.

The visit will include a series of bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening collaboration across key sectors, promoting trade and investment, and further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Kenya and China.

“Zheng’s visit reflects the strong and cordial relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation”, Mudavadi said.