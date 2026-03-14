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Chinese political advisor warns against “intellectual laziness” as AI reshapes education

Xinhua
By Xinhua
2 Min Read
(260309) -- BEIJING, March 9, 2026 (Xinhua) -- A person uses DeepSeek app on a mobile phone on Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Students should be guided to use artificial intelligence (AI) rationally and avoid “intellectual laziness” as AI reshapes education and the role of teachers, a Chinese political advisor said.

Xu Kun, president of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications and a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said AI is a double-edged sword that requires a commitment to “technology for good.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the CPPCC National Committee, Xu outlined how AI is transforming learning by moving beyond standardized teaching to accommodate individual progress.

“From the perspective of teaching, AI is reshaping the role of teachers,” Xu said, adding that the technology frees educators from repetitive tasks and allows them to focus on inspiring creativity and curiosity in students.

Xu described AI as a catalyst accelerating educational reform, envisioning a future learning environment that is open, data-driven and integrated with real-world scenarios. This, he said, would break down geographical barriers and make quality education accessible to all students.

However, he stressed that while embracing AI’s potential, it was also crucial to strengthen ethical education. “We must guide students to use AI properly and in moderation, avoiding intellectual laziness,” he said.

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