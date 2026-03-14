RallySports

WRC Safari Rally:Takamoto now leads after  Solberg,Ogier and Evans  shock retirements

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Toyota Gazoo’s Katsuta Takamoto is now the new leader of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya heading into day three afternoon session in Naivasha,following the retirements of the top two drivers, Oliver Solberg and Sebastien Ogier, as well as the defending champion, Elfyn Evans, at the end of Saturday’s morning loop.

Solberg and Ogier damaged their alternators despite having finished stage 13, the last Saturday morning session, while Evans suffered his first retirement since 2024 in Greece after damaging his rear suspension.

Karan Patel of Skoda Fabia remains the best-placed local driver competing in the WRC 2 in position 19, followed by Aakif Virani in 22nd, while Samman Vohra completes the top 3 in position 25.

This year’s edition, the fifth since co-opting the Safari Rally in the WRC calendar, has already witnessed a fair share of shocks and challenges, with the organisers also being forced to cancel the Camp Moran 2 stage on Friday morning due to deterioration of the road caused by the heavy rains.

The rally, which featured 45 drivers competing in the WRC1, WRC2, WRC3 and KNR categories, is set to conclude on Sunday with two loop stages of Oserengoni and Hells Gate.

The Kenya Safari Rally marks the third stop of the 2026 WRC season, following the Rally Monte Carlo in January and the Rally Sweden in February.

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