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CinemaWave launches with aim of bridging film distribution gap

"Watching Supa Modo light up the Machakos Social Hall reminded us why these stories matter." - Chloe Genga

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read
Machakos audiences watching Supa Modo at the Cinemawave film screening 3

CinemaWave, an initiative launched by Bigger Motion (Kenya) and Kaze Productions (Rwanda), has begun distributing Kenyan-made films to local communities.

Making its debut at the Machakos Social Hall with the screening of the 2018 film ‘Super Modo’, it “marks the beginning of a long-term partnership aimed at making high-quality African stories accessible beyond traditional urban cinema circuits”, according to the partners.

In a statement seen by KBC Digital, the initiative aims to ensure that Kenyan films winning global acclaim are available to watch in Kenya.

“CinemaWave Africa was born from a shared vision between Bigger Motion and Kaze Productions to bridge the gap between international acclaim and local viewership,” the statement read. “While African films continue to win prestigious awards globally, the initiative recognises that the most meaningful impact happens when these stories are embraced by the communities they represent.”

The initiative is also expected to be affordable for local communities across Kenya.

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“To make this possible, screenings are offered at a subsidised fee, ensuring accessibility for community members across all ages and backgrounds,” the statement continued. “The initiative seeks to redefine how films are exhibited, moving toward a model that prioritises community presence and cultural connection. By fostering these local networks, CinemaWave Africa is laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and resilient film culture across the region.”

Speaking about the event in Machakos, Chloe Genga, Head of Impact and Distribution at Bigger Motion, said that bringing stories to communities matters.

“Watching Supa Modo light up the Machakos Social Hall reminded us why these stories matter, from the laughter that filled the room to the moments of reflection,” she said. “That’s the spirit of CinemaWave Africa: bringing films back to the communities they come from, and shaping a future where Africans see themselves not only celebrated on screen, but connected through a cinematic culture that is proudly their own.”

Following the Machakos debut, CinemaWave Africa will continue its journey across the region, with more screenings and community activations to be announced throughout 2026.

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