Local News

CJ Koome feted with inaugural Sejong Award in Seoul

The award recognises her contribution to judicial independence, justice system reforms and the protection of vulnerable groups, including women and children.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

Chief Justice Martha Koome has received the inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award in Seoul, South Korea, in recognition of her leadership in strengthening the rule of law, expanding access to justice and protecting vulnerable groups.

Koome received the international honour on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, as the first international recipient of the award, which was jointly presented by the Supreme Court of Korea and the World Bank.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The award recognises her contribution to judicial independence, justice system reforms and the protection of vulnerable groups, including women and children.

It is named after King Sejong the Great, whose people-centred approach to governance placed emphasis on making institutions responsive to the needs and rights of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the ceremony, South Korea’s Chief Justice Jo Hee-dae said the philosophy remains relevant to modern justice systems, particularly in ensuring vulnerable people can access legal protection.

The Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations was also recognised for its work in providing legal assistance and protecting vulnerable people over seven decades.

MPs recommend three-day turnaround for passport applications
Ruto: Stop inciting Kenyans, one day you will answer for Wandeto’s death
KeNHA issues cautionary statement to motorists plying the Southern Bypass
Third contingent of Kenyan police officers return from Haiti mission

Koome’s recognition comes against the backdrop of growing judicial cooperation between Kenya and South Korea, with the two countries exploring collaboration in digital justice, artificial intelligence, case management, judicial training and innovation.

Earlier this month, Koome held talks with South Korean Ambassador to Kenya Kang Hyungshik on strengthening cooperation between the two judiciaries.

The Chief Justice has previously underscored the role of justice and the rule of law in Kenya-South Korea relations, alongside cooperation in areas including technology, health, agriculture and infrastructure.

The Kenya Embassy in Seoul described the award as a recognition of Koome’s leadership and the wider work of the Judiciary, while noting its significance for Kenyan women’s leadership on the international stage.

“As Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, Her Ladyship’s recognition is a source of immense national pride and a powerful affirmation of Kenyan women’s leadership on the international stage. It also marks an important milestone in the growing relationship between the judiciaries of Kenya and Korea,” the embassy said.

Development of critical infrastructure key to economic growth, President Ruto asserts
KFS cadets ready for passing out parade, President Ruto to officiate event
Healthcare professionals’ remittances surge surpassing traditional sectors
Cabinet Secretaries should list their achievements every year – Murkomen
IEBC registers 1.3M new voters since March 30
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article US Fed hikes rates for first time since 2023
Next Article Suspects escape arrest as police recover AP uniforms, copper wire in Kajiado
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Government enlists chiefs to collect real-time data for national planning
County News
Abducted South African journalist found dead with gunshot wounds
International News
EU announces plan to restrict social media access for under-15s
International News
Marsabit, Turkana receive Ksh1.34B funding for drought resilience
Local News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

MPs to sit extra days ahead of long December recess

President William Ruto. Photo/Courtesy
FeaturedLocal News

President Ruto throws weight behind Finance Bill 2023

Local News

Statehouse: Ruto inherited a bad economy but he is fixing it

Local News

Ruto has revived economy which was in poor state – Kindiki

Show More