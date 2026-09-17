CJ Koome feted with inaugural Sejong Award in Seoul

Chief Justice Martha Koome has received the inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award in Seoul, South Korea, in recognition of her leadership in strengthening the rule of law, expanding access to justice and protecting vulnerable groups.

Koome received the international honour on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, as the first international recipient of the award, which was jointly presented by the Supreme Court of Korea and the World Bank.

The award recognises her contribution to judicial independence, justice system reforms and the protection of vulnerable groups, including women and children.

It is named after King Sejong the Great, whose people-centred approach to governance placed emphasis on making institutions responsive to the needs and rights of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the ceremony, South Korea’s Chief Justice Jo Hee-dae said the philosophy remains relevant to modern justice systems, particularly in ensuring vulnerable people can access legal protection.

The Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations was also recognised for its work in providing legal assistance and protecting vulnerable people over seven decades.

Koome’s recognition comes against the backdrop of growing judicial cooperation between Kenya and South Korea, with the two countries exploring collaboration in digital justice, artificial intelligence, case management, judicial training and innovation.

Earlier this month, Koome held talks with South Korean Ambassador to Kenya Kang Hyungshik on strengthening cooperation between the two judiciaries.

The Chief Justice has previously underscored the role of justice and the rule of law in Kenya-South Korea relations, alongside cooperation in areas including technology, health, agriculture and infrastructure.

The Kenya Embassy in Seoul described the award as a recognition of Koome’s leadership and the wider work of the Judiciary, while noting its significance for Kenyan women’s leadership on the international stage.

“As Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, Her Ladyship’s recognition is a source of immense national pride and a powerful affirmation of Kenyan women’s leadership on the international stage. It also marks an important milestone in the growing relationship between the judiciaries of Kenya and Korea,” the embassy said.