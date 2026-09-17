Suspects escape arrest as police recover AP uniforms, copper wire in Kajiado

Police in Isinya, Kajiado County have recovered government stores and copper wire following an operation targeting suspected thieves dealing in stolen property.

Acting on intelligence, the officers raided a suspected hideout in Majengo Estate, where suspects were reportedly burning copper wire to strip off its insulation.

The suspects, however, fled before the officers could close in.

A search of one of the houses associated with the suspects led to the recovery of several Administration Police uniforms, including a beret, shirt, jungle jacket, trousers and a maroon belt.

Police also recovered pliers, tin snips, solar equipment and copper wire, among other items.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives based in Isinya have taken over the investigations and are pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects.

The detectives are also working to recover additional stolen property and establish the full extent of the alleged criminal operation.