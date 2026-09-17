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Marsabit, Turkana receive Ksh1.34B funding for drought resilience

The additional Ksh1.34 billion from Germany’s KfW Development Bank raises total programme funding to Ksh4.46 billion.

Abdiaziz Hashim
By Abdiaziz Hashim
2 Min Read

Marsabit and Turkana counties have received an additional Ksh1.34 billion (9 million euros) from Germany’s KfW Development Bank to strengthen drought resilience and support communities affected by the prolonged dry conditions.

The additional financing follows the signing of an agreement between the State Department for Irrigation and the two county governments for the implementation of the Drought Resilience Programme in Northern Kenya.

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Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho said Turkana will receive Ksh298 million (2 million euros) of the additional funding, while Marsabit will receive Ksh1.04 billion (7 million euros).

The programme was initially allocated 21 million euros, with Turkana receiving 13 million euros and Marsabit 8 million euros.

The additional financing brings the total allocation to the two counties to 30 million euros, equivalent to about Ksh4.46 billion, with each county now receiving 15 million euros.

The programme will support water harvesting, storage and irrigation to improve access to reliable water resources in the two counties.

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It will also support animal health, rangeland management, fodder production and livestock marketing, alongside the upgrading of critical infrastructure, including rural roads, sanitation facilities and health services in schools.

Under the programme, 5,000 acres of rangeland will be rehabilitated, while about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created.

Meanwhile, Kimotho assured that the State Department for Irrigation is prepared for the forecast El Niño rains expected between October and December.

He said the government will harvest and store water from the rains, while early warnings have been issued to communities in areas at risk of flooding to move to higher ground.

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