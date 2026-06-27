Government rolls out Ksh25B road projects in Nyandarua

The government is implementing more than 400 kilometres of road projects worth Ksh25B in Nyandarua County as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance connectivity across the region.

Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir announced the projects during an inspection tour and the launch of the 37-kilometre Ngorika–Kanjuiri road. He said the national government had cleared all pending contractor payments amounting to Ksh175B, paving the way for faster completion of infrastructure projects across the country.

Chirchir dismissed claims that the ongoing development projects in Nyandarua had been influenced by the forthcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, maintaining that the projects were part of the government’s long-term development agenda.

“These projects will unlock markets for our farmers, improve road safety, enhance access to schools, health facilities and government services, while creating jobs and driving economic growth”, he said.

Leaders who accompanied the Cabinet Secretary urged residents to support the UDA candidate in the July 16 Ol Kalou by-election, saying continued collaboration with the national government would accelerate the implementations of more development projects in the constituency