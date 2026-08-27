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Atwoli warns Gachagua against undermining IEBC credibility ahead of 2027 polls

Atwoli questions Rigathi Gachagua’s support for Smartmatic after the former Deputy President raised concerns over IEBC procurement.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read
Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has warned political leaders against making statements that could undermine the 2027 General Election and trigger post-election unrest.

Atwoli was responding to DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua’s allegations over the procurement of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS).

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He accused the former Deputy President of relying on what he described as a proof by assertion fallacy, saying continued attacks on the credibility of the electoral commission without evidence could create a political basis for disputing the outcome of the 2027 polls in advance.

“COTU (K) is particularly concerned that these statements appear capable of laying the political foundation for rejecting the outcome of the 2027 General Election in advance,” Atwoli said.

The trade union leader made the remarks as Kenya marked 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, using the occasion to remind Gachagua that the IEBC is an independent constitutional commission established under Article 249(2) of the Constitution.

Atwoli said neither Gachagua nor any other individual has the authority to dictate how the commission carries out its constitutional mandate.

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He added that where legitimate concerns arise over procurement, Kenyan law provides institutions, procedures and remedies through which such issues can be raised and determined.

Atwoli also questioned Gachagua’s reported preference for Smartmatic, an election technology company.

He argued that the former Deputy President should explain why he appeared to be advocating for a particular private company after accusing the IEBC of allegedly designing its procurement process around a preferred supplier.

“Gachagua must therefore tell Kenyans the basis upon which he has arrived at the conclusion that Smartmatic is the technology that IEBC ought to retain,” Atwoli said.

He warned that a return to tribal or electoral violence would disproportionately affect workers, women and children, with livelihoods and economic stability placed at risk.

Atwoli consequently called on Gachagua and other political leaders to exercise restraint as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

He urged political actors to prioritise peace and stability, saying the preservation of national cohesion was critical to protecting the livelihoods of Kenyans.

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