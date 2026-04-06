Country records high temperatures despite continued rains

The country continues to experience high temperatures despite ongoing rains.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, for the week under review (March 30 to April 5, 2026), daytime (maximum) temperatures increased throughout the country, although a few stations in Northeastern Kenya recorded decreases.

Night-time (minimum) temperatures also increased in several stations, including Lodwar, Garissa and Meru, whereas low temperatures were reported in Narok, Nyeri and Nyahururu, among others.

Mandera Meteorological Station recorded the highest daily maximum temperature at 37.6°C on April 3, 2026, while Nyahururu Meteorological Station recorded the lowest daily minimum temperature at 6.6°C on the same day.

“Lodwar Meteorological Station recorded the highest seven-day average maximum temperature of 36.4°C and Nyahururu Meteorological Station recorded the lowest seven-day average minimum temperature: 7.4°C”, Met notes for the period under review.

Similarly, the forecast for April 7 to 13, 2026, indicates that temperatures will remain high this week, with average maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C in the Coast, the Southeastern lowlands, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

Night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to fall below 10°C in some areas of the Highlands, East of the Rift Valley, in the Central Rift Valley, and around Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Rains to continue

Although rainfall amounts have decreased across much of the country, rains will continue in parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Coast, and Northeastern Kenya.

So far, the highest seven-day rainfall total (109.9 mm) has been recorded at Kisumu Meteorological Station, while Kericho Meteorological Station recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall amount of 63.4 mm on April 5, 2026.

“Comparing the 23rd to 29th March and the 30th March to 5th April 2026 review periods, it is noted that rainfall amounts decreased throughout the country”, the forecast states.