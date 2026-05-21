Local NewsNEWS

Court allows Kihara Gachagua to get key documents linked to his father’s estate

He claims he was harassed and intimidated in an attempt to force him to surrender property and documents belonging to his late father

Margaret Kalekye/Ruth Wamboi
By Margaret Kalekye/Ruth Wamboi
2 Min Read

The High Court has ordered officials at Manyani Maximum Prison to escort Jackson Kihara Gachagua, son of the late former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, to retrieve crucial documents linked to his father’s estate.

Kihara, who is seeking to overturn his 20-year prison sentence, said he would collect the documents from an undisclosed location and hand them over to his family as he awaits the ruling on his appeal scheduled for June 17 this year.

Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, Kihara told Justice Alexander Muteti that he was framed in the robbery with violence case by his uncle.

He claimed the relative harassed and intimidated him in an attempt to force him to surrender property and documents belonging to his late father, which he says he is the custodian.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Representing himself in the appeal, Kihara alleged he could not get a lawyer to represent him because they had been compromised, noting that his earlier appeals from the Nyeri Magistrate’s Court up to the Court of Appeal had all been dismissed.

The court was informed that he had previously feared raising the new issues because his family had allegedly been threatened and some members abducted. He said he was now ready to provide evidence following assurances of security for himself and his family.

Intensified manhunt for suspect behind brutal murder of Eastleigh family
2.4 Million candidates jostle for top spots in CBE Examinations
Curtains fall on Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso
Calls for EAC Partner States to abolish transport barriers intensify

However, Justice Alexander Muteti told him that the High Court could not reopen factual matters already determined by the Court of Appeal unless there were sufficient grounds for a retrial.

KRA customs intercepts suspected narcotics at JKIA
Omwamba charged with luring young men to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Activist Boniface Mwangi released on Ksh1M personal bond
DP Gachagua warns leaders against politicising key sectors
African leaders asked to ensure food security, avoid struggling through leadership
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto: Stop inciting Kenyans, one day you will answer for Wandeto’s death
Next Article Embu: Construction of modern market to unlock new opportunities for traders
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto launches Coast tour with issuance of 33,000 title deeds
Local News NEWS
Tharaka Nithi road upgrades spark hope for growth 
County News NEWS
Over 17,000 runners set for 5th Nairobi City Marathon
Athletics Sports
Mbadi explains tax amnesty plan, targets Ksh 30B revenue boost
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto asks Kenyans to unite for development

FeaturedLocal News

Kenya’s Catherine Gichungu honoured as UN Global Compact 2023 SDG pioneer

County NewsNEWS

County to restructure water management to streamline water supply system

County NewsNEWS

Blogger charged with extortion in Kilifi fraud saga

Show More