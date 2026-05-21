Nairobi to host UFAK Region East Karate Championship 2026

The countdown is on for one of the biggest martial arts events ever staged in the region as the Kenya Karate Federation prepares to host the prestigious UFAK Region East Karate Championship 2026 from May 28 to 31 at the iconic Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena.

Organized under the auspices of the Union of African Karate Federations, the championship is expected to draw elite karate athletes, coaches, referees, officials, and delegates from 14 countries across the East African region in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, discipline, unity, and sporting excellence.

For four electrifying days, Nairobi will transform into the heartbeat of African karate as cadet, junior, and senior competitors battle for glory in both individual and team categories. Fans can expect explosive action, razor-sharp technique, and fierce rivalries as the region’s finest talents step onto the tatami with continental pride at stake.

Team captain Francis Wamukui talked up Kenya’s chances of trouncing rival teams and emerging top of the table. ‘We finished 2nd in this event last year and we are pumped up sufficiently to claim top honors this year. We believe the duration in camp with the level of coaching we have witnessed will see us through. Fighting at home is also a motivator in this championship and we are not letting anyone beat us in our backyard,’ said he

Kenya will head into the championship with a formidable squad of 50 athletes selected to represent the nation on home soil. The national team has been in residential camp after completing an intensive two-month training program supervised by accredited World Karate Federation coaches, with emphasis placed on tactical sharpness, physical conditioning, discipline, and technical precision.

Team Kenya enters the competition brimming with confidence following a sensational outing at the previous Region East Championship in Ethiopia, where the country finished second overall behind the hosts after collecting an impressive 20 medals — 10 gold, nine silver, and one bronze. The federation believes the advantage of competing at home, coupled with extensive preparations, could inspire the team to surpass that achievement and challenge for overall supremacy.

Advocate Mercy Wamboi will take time out of litigation to represent Kenya in the Karate championships. She urged the country to back the team up. “The perception out there is that Karate is for men. That is just the perception, the reality is that there are more ladies in camp than the men. And we are not just there to make up the numbers, we are thriving. The championships will reveal this truth to most people so come out and cheer team Kenya,” Wamboi said

The Nairobi championship will also attract some of the sport’s most influential figures, including the President of the Union of African Karate Federations, the Vice President of the World Karate Federation, the Chairman of the WKF Referee Commission, the Chairman of the UFAK Referee Commission, and the Head of the UFAK Technical Commission — underlining the growing stature of Kenya as a destination for major international sporting events.

Beyond the fierce competition, the championship will serve as an important developmental platform for karate in Africa. Specialized UFAK coaches and referees’ courses, seminars, and examinations will be conducted alongside the event to strengthen officiating standards and build technical capacity across the continent.

The championship also forms a crucial stepping stone for Kenya ahead of two major global assignments later this year — the African Karate Championship in Algeria in September and the Commonwealth Karate Games in Scotland in October. Federation officials view the Nairobi event as a critical benchmark in assessing athlete readiness and building momentum toward international success.

Speaking ahead of the championship, Kenya Karate Federation official Eng. Richard Binga praised the support extended toward the event.

“The Kenya Karate Federation expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of Kenya for its invaluable support towards the hosting of this championship and for the continued investment in the development and promotion of sports in the country,” he said.

He further thanked sponsors, partners, security agencies, medical personnel, volunteers, and the wider karate fraternity for their role in ensuring the successful organization of the landmark tournament.

As anticipation builds, organizers are calling on fans, families, and sports lovers from across the country to fill the arena and witness world-class karate action firsthand.

With regional pride, medals, and international recognition all on the line, Nairobi is set to deliver an unforgettable celebration of martial arts excellence.