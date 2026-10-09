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Court clears way for prosecution of Nairobi lawyer in Ksh10M bribery case

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The High Court in Nairobi has dismissed a petition by lawyer Joseph Kimani Wachira seeking to stop investigations and prosecution over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe on behalf of a judge. 

The lawyer was arrested during an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) operation in Karen on March 9, 2026, following preliminary investigations into allegations that Wachira, Okiri Thomas Awili and the late former Justice Joseph Mutava had requested a financial advantage of Ksh10 million from Raphael Tuju.

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In a statement, EACC says the money was allegedly intended to influence a sitting High Court judge to deliver a favourable ruling in Case No. HCCCOMM/E636/2024 (Dari Ltd & Raphael Tuju vs Garam Investment Auctioneers & others).

The suspects were arrested while receiving Ksh1 million at Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary in Karen.

In a judgment delivered on October 7, 2026, Justice Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo held that the petition lacked merit and vacated all interim orders, clearing the way for EACC to re-arrest and prosecute the lawyer.

The Court found that EACC had acted within its investigative mandate and no demonstrated illegality or violation of constitutional rights that would warrant its intervention.

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EACC has reiterated its committed to tackling bribery at service delivery points and enhancing the quality of public services for all citizens.

 

 

 

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