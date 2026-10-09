Court clears way for prosecution of Nairobi lawyer in Ksh10M bribery case

The High Court in Nairobi has dismissed a petition by lawyer Joseph Kimani Wachira seeking to stop investigations and prosecution over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe on behalf of a judge.

The lawyer was arrested during an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) operation in Karen on March 9, 2026, following preliminary investigations into allegations that Wachira, Okiri Thomas Awili and the late former Justice Joseph Mutava had requested a financial advantage of Ksh10 million from Raphael Tuju.

In a statement, EACC says the money was allegedly intended to influence a sitting High Court judge to deliver a favourable ruling in Case No. HCCCOMM/E636/2024 (Dari Ltd & Raphael Tuju vs Garam Investment Auctioneers & others).

The suspects were arrested while receiving Ksh1 million at Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary in Karen.

In a judgment delivered on October 7, 2026, Justice Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo held that the petition lacked merit and vacated all interim orders, clearing the way for EACC to re-arrest and prosecute the lawyer.

The Court found that EACC had acted within its investigative mandate and no demonstrated illegality or violation of constitutional rights that would warrant its intervention.

EACC has reiterated its committed to tackling bribery at service delivery points and enhancing the quality of public services for all citizens.