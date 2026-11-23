A Nyando man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a three-year-old girl in Kadibo Sub-County, Kisumu County.

Nyando Magistrate Everlyne Onzere found the accused guilty of defilement under Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.

The court heard that the offence occurred on July 7, 2025, when the convict, a herder working in the neighbourhood where the child lived, lured her into his house under the pretext of offering her tea.

Once inside, he allegedly ordered the child to undress before sexually assaulting her.

The child returned home bleeding and reported the incident to her mother, who took her to hospital and subsequently reported the matter to the police.

The accused denied the charges, prompting the prosecution, led by Rodgers Morara and Douglas Moseti, to present four witnesses in support of its case.

The prosecution presented testimony from the minor, who consistently told the court on three separate occasions that she had been defiled.

In her judgment, Magistrate Onzere ruled that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, convicting the accused under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The convict has 14 days to appeal the conviction and sentence.