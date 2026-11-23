Government has called for stronger partnerships to transform waste into economic opportunities, create green jobs and promote sustainable economic growth.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives from WWF and the Royal Danish Embassy Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno underscored the need for stronger collaboration between governments, development partners and private sector actors in advancing waste management.

Similarly, the discussion focused on strengthening Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and buy-back centres, and unlocking economic opportunities through circularity.

“We also emphasised the importance of building partnerships that turn waste into value, create green jobs and support a more sustainable economy,” said Ng’eno.

During the meeting held on Monday morning reviewed the preparations for the launch of the National Circular Economy Strategy and Implementation Plan (CESIP) 2027–2032 tomorrow, 24th November 2026.

The strategy will chart Kenya’s pathway towards sustainable production and consumption, resource efficiency, waste reduction and green economic growth across five priority sectors.

The meeting reaffirmed shared commitment to advancing Kenya’s circular economy agenda through strategic partnerships, practical implementation and sustainable solutions that benefit both people and the environment.