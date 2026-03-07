Ruto orders multi-agency response, food aid after deadly Nairobi floods

President William Ruto has ordered the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team to coordinate rescue and relief operations following deadly floods that hit Nairobi and other parts of the country on Friday night.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Head of State said the team, led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and working closely with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and other agencies, will spearhead efforts to support affected communities and evacuate residents in danger to safer areas.

Ruto also directed that relief food be distributed to affected families, while pledging that the government will meet hospital bills for those injured and currently receiving treatment in public health facilities.

“The Government stands in solidarity with every citizen affected, and we are acting swiftly to alleviate further suffering and safeguard lives,” Ruto said.

“The Government will meet the hospital bills of those injured or affected by the flooding and currently receiving treatment in public health facilities. Emergency humanitarian support will also be extended to families facing displacement and hardship during this period,” he added.

Ruto expressed condolences to families that have lost loved ones during the disaster and assured those affected that the government will provide support during the crisis.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with all those whose lives have been disrupted by this disaster,” he said.

Additionally, Ruto said the national government is coordinating the response with the Nairobi City County Government and other county administrations to ensure a joint approach to disaster management and relief.

He noted that the devastating floods underscore the urgent need for lasting solutions to the recurring challenge of flooding in urban centres, particularly in Nairobi.

“The ongoing Nairobi River Regeneration Programme remains a critical part of our long-term strategy to restore river ecosystems, improve drainage systems, and reduce the risks associated with flooding within the city. These efforts will be strengthened and accelerated as part of our commitment to protecting lives, property, and the environment,” he stated.

The effects of the heavy rains are already being felt, with at least 23 people reported dead in Nairobi, according to the National Police Service (NPS).