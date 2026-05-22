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Court rules Matara has case to answer in Wahu murder

Margaret Kalekye/Ruth Wamboi
By Margaret Kalekye/Ruth Wamboi
1 Min Read

High Court Judge Alexander Muteti has ruled that prime suspect John Matara has a case to answer in the murder of socialite Starlet Wahu.

Matara was placed on his defence, with his lawyer indicating that three witnesses, including the accused himself, will testify.

The judge said the prosecution had established a prima facie case. The ruling came after the prosecution closed its case in the trial linked to Wahu’s death at an Airbnb apartment in Nairobi’s South B area in January 2024.

The defence hearing has been scheduled for June 19 next month.

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Matara has denied murdering Wahu shortly after the two reportedly checked into the apartment.

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