Cricket: Champions Swamibapa A  hold onto NCCA T20 lead

By Bernard Okumu
Defending champions Swamibapa ‘A’ continued their unbeaten run in the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) T20 League with two impressive victories over the weekend to remain top of the Super Division standings.

Led by Sachin Gill, Swamibapa ‘A’ defeated Nairobi Gymkhana ‘A’ by five wickets on Saturday before overcoming Sir Ali by 26 runs on Sunday, extending their winning streak to eight matches.

Against Sir Ali, Harendra Kerai produced a standout performance, scoring 91 off 54 balls to earn both Best Batter and Player of the Match honours. Peter Koech led the bowling attack with four wickets as Sir Ali were dismissed for 152 in 18.5 overs, chasing Swamibapa’ s total of 178 for 7.

Sir Ali endured a difficult start, with opener Faraz Ahmed dismissed for a duck and captain Gurdeep Singh managing just one run. Sir Ali, captained by Sunny, sit second on the table with 12 points from eight matches after a dominant nine-wicket win over Ruaraka on Saturday.

The two sides will meet again in Qualifier 1 this Saturday, with a place in the final at stake. The final is scheduled for Sunday, 1 March 2026. Ruaraka, the reigning 50-Over champions, remain winless and anchored at the bottom of the table, continuing a challenging campaign marked by a lack of squad depth following the absence of overseas players.

Stray Lions ‘A’ and Sikh Union ‘A’ were both eliminated from knockout contention after suffering crucial defeats during the weekend. Kanbis ‘A’ kept their qualification hopes alive with a commanding win over Stray Lions ‘A’ on Saturday and later secured a spot in the eliminator following Sunday’s results.

Kanbis ‘A’ batsman Hiren Kabariya starred with a rapid 68 off 23 balls, earning Player of the Match honours. Despite losses earlier in the season to Sir Ali, Swamibapa and Sikh Union, Kanbis advanced after their abandoned fixture against Gymkhana.

SCLPS YL ‘A’ further dented Stray Lions ‘A’ hopes with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory, while Ngara SC ‘A’ defeated Ruaraka ‘A’ by three wickets to hand Ruaraka their eighth consecutive loss. Runs Leaderboard Stray Lions’ Irfan Karim leads the tournament scoring charts with 430 runs from eight innings at an average of 71.67.

He is followed closely by Kanbis captain Dhiren Gondaria, who has amassed 416 runs, including three centuries this season. Sikh Union captain Sukhdeep Singh is third with 346 runs.

In Division One, Sir Ali ‘B’ topped the standings with nine wins, despite a single loss to Legends CC ‘A’. Weekend victories over Ruaraka ‘B’ and Swamibapa ‘B’ confirmed their qualification for the knockout stage.

Kanbis ‘B’ are second, two points behind the leaders. In Division Two, Stray Lions ‘B’ and Nairobi Jafferys lead Groups A and B respectively. Stray Lions ‘B’ recorded a six-wicket win over Wolves CC on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

