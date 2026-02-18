County News

Sidian Bank donates Ksh 2 million to support KETSA leaders’ summit

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Mr. Chege Thumbi (centre left), CEO of Sidian Bank, hands over a cheque of Kshs. 2 million to Mr. Robert Njue (centre right), Chairman, Kenya Teachers Sacco Association (KETSA) in support of the 5th Leaders’ Summit to be held in Kisumu from 23rd February 2026, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to empowering SACCOs and strengthening governance and growth within the cooperative sector.

As part of its expansion strategy to increase financial inclusion and promote community engagement nationwide, Sidian Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) as part of its growth strategy .

Speaking while announcing a Ksh 2 million sponsorship towards the 5th Annual Leaders’ Summit organized by the Kenya Teachers SACCOs Association (KETSA), the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Chege Thumbi said strategic alliances with SACCOs have significantly boosted the Bank’s customer base and opened up new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The Summit, scheduled for 23rd to 27th February 2026 in Kisumu, will bring together SACCO leaders from across Kenya for high-level strategic dialogue and capacity building.

“Strategic partnerships with SACCOs play a key role in accelerating our growth. We are keen on building strong alliances within communities that present greater opportunities for expansion and shared success,” said Thumbi.

“Saccos and Cooperatives remains critical to our long-term strategy as we continue to grow the business and deliver tailored financial solutions that meet the needs of SACCO members and the wider community,” he added.

In the cooperative movement, the Ksh 2 million sponsorship demonstrates the bank’s dedication to assisting platforms that promote innovation, superior governance, and long-term growth.

The leader’s forum will also provide the bank with an opportunity to engage directly with SACCO decision-makers while enhancing its brand visibility among a targeted and influential audience.

KETSA Chairman Robert Gikanju, said collaboration with financial institutions is essential for the advancement of SACCOs in an increasingly competitive and digital-driven environment.

“The Annual Leaders’ Summit provides a high-level platform for SACCO leaders across the country to exchange ideas, strengthen governance frameworks, and build capacity.
Partnerships with financial institutions provide us with additional impetus for growth and innovation within the sector,” Gikanju explained.

He further called for increased collaboration between the private sector and SACCOs to promote innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and drive sustainable development within the country’s cooperative movement.

