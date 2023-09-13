CS Kindiki in Lamu to address insecurity

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki is in Lamu County to address a raft of security matters, after a spate of terror attacks in the county.

The CS has officially opened Lamu East Sub-County Headquarters and held a briefing session with the Coast Regional, Lamu County, and Lamu East Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees.

Kindiki will also address a security baraza at Faza in Pate Island. The visit comes two days after several Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers on patrol were injured after running over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

KDF immediately condemned the criminal activities that have been disrupting movement and sabotage of socio-economic stability in Lamu County.

Security agencies have called upon residents to share information with relevant security agencies on any suspicious persons and any criminal activity in efforts to improve security in the region.

Tourism stakeholders have also decried the attacks expressing concerns that they may impact negatively the tourism sector.