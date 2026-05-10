CAF President Motsepe to adress Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

The President of Confederation of African Football ,CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe is expected to attend the Africa Forward Summit scheduled Nairobi ,11-12 May 2026.

Motsepe is expected to speak at the summit on Monday afternoon, 11 May 2026.

Kenya along with her East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania will co-host the 2027 Adrica Cup Of Nations,AFCON, – the biggest sporting event on African soil.

Dr Motsepe will also hold several meetings with senior officials from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda on the 8CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 preparations.

The Africa Forward Summit aims to demonstrate Africa’s innovation capacity and reaffirm a shared commitment to developing common, mutually beneficial solutions based on effective multilateralism and a spirit of transformative partnership.

French President Emanuel Macron will be visiting a non french speaking country for the first time since he took office in 2017.

More than 2000 delegates from African,English and French companies will converge during the two day summit exploring partnerships and sign new deals.

On tuesday May 12th,30 heads of state and governemnt from Africa will hold a meeting with discussions bordering on developing of AI in Africa and Health.