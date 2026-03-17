RallySports

Trailblazing Kenya’s female rally driver Pauline Sheghu feted

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Kenya’s female rally driver Pauline Sheghu has been feted with The AWISI Women of Impact in Sports Award.The award recognizes a group of 20 women whose work and dedication continue to influence and strengthen the sports industry in Africa.

Sheghu competed in last weekend’s 2026 WRC Safari Rally,navigated by Linet Ayuko the duo were forced to retire  on the second day of the rally after their windscreen was shattered by  stones allegedly thrown by a group of spectators.

Pauline Sheghu,L,with her navigator Linet Ayuko,R,during the awards

Sheghu in a Subaru Impreza STi N12, was making her  fourth appearance in  WRC Safari Rally.

Sheghu a veteran rally driver, Tv newscaster and public relations expert  was celebrated for pushing the boundaries in motorsports and inspiring other female drivers beyond the Kenyan borders.

 

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Sheghu was ecstatic following her recogniting,quipping: “I am so delighted and honored to be recognized on the continent. Winning two awards in a month is no mean feat, especially after having a heartbreaking WRC Safari Rally 2026’’.

Sports medicine Doctor, Dr. Carole Okoth, was also another Kenyan who was recognized for advancing athlete welfare and performance through sports medicine, while championing health, safety, and professional excellence in sports.

The awardees were selected through a rigorous review process by a 13-member continental panel of women judges, who had to sift through a total of 75 nominations received from 17 countries.

‘’They reflect strong commitment and impact across a diverse range of sectors, including athlete leadership, governance, journalism, sports medicine, law, administration, and community development. Their work represents the many ways African women are advancing sport as a platform for opportunity, inclusion, and progress’’,a communique from the Awards organisers stated.

The final 20 nominees are drawn from 14 different countries.

 

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