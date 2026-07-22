DCI arrests suspect over murder of TUK lecturer Edgar Mokua

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a man linked to the murder of Technical University of Kenya (TUK) lecturer Edgar Mokua, who went missing on July 6, 2026.

According to the DCI, Mokua left his residence at Princes Park in Lavington at around 4:20PM but never returned home.

After efforts by his family to trace him proved futile, they reported his disappearance at Muthangari Police Station.

Five days later, his body was found at the City Mortuary, where it had been taken by officers from Kiamumbi Police Station after being recovered near Woodcreek Academy.

As detectives reconstructed his final movements, they established that the lecturer had spent part of the evening at Kettle Club in Lavington with two men and a woman before they later headed to Ibiza Club at Lavington Mall.

His companions eventually left the club while he remained behind, and that was the last time he was seen alive.

The investigation took a major turn after forensic analysis linked a grey Toyota Ractis to the scene where Mokua’s body had been abandoned.

“Thanks to forensic intelligence, investigators established that a grey Toyota Ractis with the registration number KBZ 002R was the vehicle responsible for dropping Mokua’s body at the scene before speeding away,” the DCI said.

The discovery led detectives to Richard Gikuhe Mbugua, who was arrested at Blue Estate in Ruiru.

Officers also recovered the Toyota Ractis at Murera Farm in Juja, where it has since been detained as an exhibit.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court once investigations into the murder are complete.