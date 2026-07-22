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Ruto appoints Ol Kalou UDA candidate Muchina to Nairobi Rivers Commission

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has appointed Samuel Muchina Nyaga, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the recently concluded Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

In a Gazette Notice dated July 22, 2026, President Ruto appointed Muchina to the commission and revoked that of Amos Chege Mugo, who previously served as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

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“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Samuel Muchina Nyaga to be a Member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, with effect from the 22nd July, 2026,” the notice stated.

The Ol Kalou seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Njuguna Kiaraho.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission was established to oversee the rehabilitation, restoration and protection of Nairobi’s rivers and their ecosystems.

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