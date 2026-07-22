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Politicians risk security withdrawal over goons

Coast police chief says state protection will be recalled from leaders found hiring hooligans

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has warned politicians that they risk losing state security if found employing hooligans to intimidate rivals or incite political violence.

Amidst rising violence at public gatherings, the Coast region police chief unequivocally stated that the National Police Service would no longer provide protection to leaders who sponsor lawlessness.

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Speaking at a security briefing in Mombasa, Nuno said politicians must choose between retaining their assigned police officers or associating with criminal gangs.

“If politicians have to move around with goons and hooligans, then we have no option but withdraw their entire security detail,” he stated.

The regional commander noted that Members of Parliament and other leaders are assigned officers from the National Police Service to safeguard them, not to complement private groups involved in violence.

“Wanasiasa wako na officers kutoka National Police Service. Kama wanachukua goons, then we have no option, but waturudishie police officers attached to them,” he said.

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Nuno maintained that the police would not hesitate to recall officers attached to any politician linked to hooliganism, adding that the service requires those officers for public policing rather than protecting leaders who undermine security.

He also urged political leaders, opinion shapers, and other stakeholders to cease using security issues for political gain, warning that such actions threaten public confidence, investment, and economic stability.

“I want to appeal to our leaders, whether political or otherwise, stakeholders, and opinion shapers, that security is not a political tool. It is the basis on which our economy is established,” he said.

The Coast police boss argued that security underpins livelihoods and national development, insisting it should never become a partisan issue.

“Conduct your politics with principles and maturity. Conduct your politics based on ideas and not individuals. Conduct your politics on development and not chaos. Kenya is bigger than all of us,” he said.

“We cannot lose Kenya because of an individual or two. Haitawezekena. Wanasiasa wafanye siasa kwa njia ya utaratibu, na waachane na mambo ya kubebana na vijana,” he charged

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