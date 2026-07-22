CJ Koome suspends Kangema magistrate after arrest over alleged bribery

Chief Justice Martha Koome has suspended Kangema Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi from judicial duties following his arrest over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement on Wednesday, Koome said the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has commenced administrative and disciplinary processes against the magistrate under the Judicial Service Act.

This comes after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Mutegi alongside a Probation Officer over alleged bribery linked to a matter pending before the Kangema Law Courts.

“The judicial officer will be relieved of judicial duties in accordance with the law and established procedures, without prejudice to the ongoing criminal investigations by the relevant constitutional agencies,” said Koome.

The Chief Justice described the allegations as grave, noting that if proven, they will constitute a violation of the law, the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics, as well as the values that underpin the administration of justice.

“The Judiciary has consistently maintained a policy of zero tolerance to corruption and all forms of unethical conduct,” Koome said.

Koome warned that any conduct that undermines public confidence in the administration of justice strikes at the foundation of the Judiciary.

She reiterated that judicial officers and staff entrusted with administering justice must uphold the law and demonstrate the integrity expected of them.

“Judges, Judicial Officers and members of staff cannot discharge justice with one hand and commit a crime with the other,” she said.

The Chief Justice, however, noted that every person facing allegations remains entitled to due process, adding that the Judiciary will not shield or condone criminal and unethical conduct by any of its officers or staff.

She assured that the Judiciary and JSC will cooperate with EACC and other investigative and prosecutorial agencies in carrying out their constitutional mandates.

“I wish to assure the people of Kenya that the Judiciary and Judicial Service Commission remain steadfast in safeguarding the integrity of the justice system. We will continue to act firmly, fairly, and decisively against any judicial officer or member of staff whose conduct falls short of high ethical standards.”