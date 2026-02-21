County NewsNEWS

DCI intensifies nationwide crackdown on illicit financial flows through specialized ML/TF training

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified efforts to strengthen the country’s response to illicit financial flows through nationwide sensitization seminars on Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorism Financing (TF).

The initiative began with Training of Trainers seminars, followed by sessions for senior officers, and has now expanded to include members of the Inspectorate and officers of other ranks. Through this structured rollout, the DCI has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering clear results through strong, intelligence-led investigations.

“Our goal is straightforward: to trace illegal financial flows, disrupt criminal networks, and deny offenders access to the proceeds of crime,” said Amin while addressing course participants.

This week’s seminars brought together detectives drawn from DCI Headquarters, the Nairobi Area, Rift Valley, Eastern, and Central regions. Participants were equipped with enhanced knowledge and practical skills to detect, investigate, and disrupt money laundering and terrorism financing networks.

The four-day training was held at the Kenya School of Government in Embu County and at Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KARLO) in Naivasha, underscoring the DCI’s commitment to building investigative capacity nationwide.

The training comes against the backdrop of Kenya’s recent placement on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a designation that subjects the country to increased monitoring due to strategic deficiencies in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

Through this sensitization programme, officers are being taken through critical areas including financial intelligence analysis, asset tracing and recovery, inter-agency collaboration, and compliance with international ML/TF standards.

The initiative reflects Kenya’s resolve to safeguard the integrity of its financial system, protect legitimate businesses, and reinforce investor confidence.

As financial crimes grow increasingly sophisticated and borderless, building technical expertise at the operational level remains paramount.

The DCI continues to demonstrate leadership in ensuring that Kenya not only meets global standards, but also firmly positions itself as a jurisdiction committed to transparency, accountability, and financial security.

