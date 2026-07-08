SportsTennis

Okutoyi and McAdoo survive opening scare to start Aschaffenburg title defense

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi got her doubles title defense at the W100 Aschaffenburg off to a winning, if nervy, start, coming through a tightly contested opening-round match alongside American partner Rasheeda McAdoo.

The pair, who lifted the doubles crown at the same German event in 2025, had to dig deep to keep their title hopes alive, needing to fight through some testing moments before closing out the win. It marks an important early step for Okutoyi as she begins life as a full-time professional, having only recently relocated her training base to London.

The tournament represents the opening stop on a busy new chapter for the 22-year-old Kenyan, who wrapped up a standout collegiate career at Auburn University before turning fully professional. Now working under a coaching team that includes former world number one doubles player Cara Black and former top-five player Wayne Black, Okutoyi is looking to build momentum as she chases a higher ranking heading into the second half of the season.

Aschaffenburg holds special significance for the Kenyan star, given her success there last year, and a deep run this time would offer an early marker of progress in her new professional setup. Okutoyi and McAdoo will now turn their attention to the next round as they look to defend their title and continue building confidence together on court.

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Okutoyi’s schedule remains busy in the weeks ahead, with several more tournaments lined up in the United Kingdom as she settles into her new training base near Wimbledon.

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