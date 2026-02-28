MFA: Evolving situation in Middle East deeply concerning, calls for de-escalation

The Kenyan government has expressed concern over what it described as the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is in close communication with diplomatic missions following a joint attack on Iran by the United States and Israel, even as Tehran launched counterattacks.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have closed their airspace over security concerns, resulting in the suspension of several global airlines, including Kenya Airways.

Principal Secretary Korii Sing’Oei, who called for de-escalation to prevent further instability on his X, urged Kenyans in the region to exercise caution.

“We are following with deep concern the evolving situation in the Middle East and are in close communication with our diplomatic Missions. We urge Kenyans in the region to exercise caution”, he said.

He appealed for a return to UN Charter–based mechanisms to resolve any disputes.

“We stand in solidarity with countries calling for de-escalation and a return to UN Charter-based mechanisms for resolving matters in dispute”, he said.