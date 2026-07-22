DCI receives U.S. DEA vehicles to boost anti-drug operations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday received operational motor vehicles donated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) through the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, in a significant boost to Kenya’s fight against illicit drug trafficking.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the DCI Headquarters, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin expressed profound gratitude to the Government of the United States and the DEA for their continued partnership, noting that the donation reflects the strong cooperation between the two agencies in combating transnational organised crime.

The DCI Director observed that modern drug trafficking networks exploit technology, international transport systems, financial channels and porous borders, making international collaboration essential in dismantling criminal enterprises.

He noted that the newly donated vehicles will greatly enhance the operational mobility of the Anti-Narcotics Unit by supporting surveillance, intelligence-led operations, rapid response, nationwide investigations and coordination with both local and international partners.

Amin reaffirmed the DCI’s commitment to building a modern, technology-driven and intelligence-led Anti-Narcotics Unit through continued investment in operational capacity, specialised training, intelligence sharing, forensic support and joint investigations with international partners.

He challenged officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit to utilise the vehicles with professionalism, integrity and accountability, ensuring that every operation contributes to safer communities, stronger investigations and the disruption of drug trafficking networks.

The DCI remains committed to strengthening strategic partnerships that enhance Kenya’s capacity to combat narcotics trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime, while safeguarding communities and protecting future generations from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.