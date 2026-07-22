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Kenya receives humanitarian aid from India to enhance Ebola readiness

CS Duale noted that the move demonstrates the enduring Kenya–India partnership, which continues to advance cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, medical education, digital innovation and emergency preparedness.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
EBOLA

Kenya has received a five-tonne humanitarian consignment from the Government of India comprising personal protective equipment (PPE), rapid diagnostic kits, infrared thermometers and other emergency response supplies.

Speaking when he received the consignment, Health Cabinet Secretary noted that the donation will reinforce the Kenya’s National Public Health Emergency Strategic Stockpile and enhance preparedness for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other public health threats.

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“The donation will bolster frontline health worker safety, improve outbreak detection and response capabilities and support the country’s designated Ebola isolation units with critical supplies,” said Duale.

Additionally, Duale noted that the move demonstrates the enduring Kenya–India partnership, which continues to advance cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, medical education, digital innovation and emergency preparedness.

Further the CS said that although Kenya has not recorded any Ebola case, the Government has intensified preparedness through strengthened surveillance at points of entry, enhanced laboratory capacity, deployment of rapid response teams and reinforcement of infection prevention and control measures nationwide.

He reaffirmed the Kenya’s commitment to building a resilient health system through stronger emergency preparedness, strategic stockpiles, surveillance systems, laboratory networks and workforce capacity.

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The donation complements ongoing health sector reforms under Taifa Care by reinforcing national health security and emergency response readiness.

Following the handover ceremony, the CS proceeded to the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) and Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to assess the country’s Ebola preparedness infrastructure and response readiness.

CS Duale was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, India’s High Commissioner to Kenya Dr. Adarsh Swaika, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) Board Chairperson Paul Ndung’u Kariuki alongside other senior government officials.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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