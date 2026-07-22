Ruto underscores Kenya Red Cross role in emergency response

President William Ruto has underscored the role Red Cross plays in providing humanitarian assistance and other social inclusion services.

Speaking when he met Kenya Red Cross officials led by Secretary-General Ahmed Idris at State House Nairobi, the President described Red Cross as being a saving grace at times of emergency citing its extensive network of more than 200,000 volunteers.

“With a large national network of more than 200,000 volunteers, it has been the saving grace at times of emergency,” said President Ruto.

He noted that Red Cross will be a key partner in the roll out the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre that will ensure timely emergency response an initiative aimed at improving the provision of quality universal healthcare.

“In the efforts to continue improving the provision of quality universal healthcare, the Red Cross will be a key partner as we roll out the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre that will ensure timely emergency response and access to healthcare for all,” said Ruto.

Further Ruto welcomed the Society’s determination to establish a long-term endowment fund to secure sustainable financing for the crucial role of responding to citizens in distress nationally.

“Noted Kenya Red Cross’ determination to establish a long-term endowment fund to secure sustainable financing for the crucial role of responding to citizens in distress nationally,” he noted.