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Detectives recover bhang worth Ksh24.7M in Voi

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Detectives in Voi have recovered 825 kilogrammes of bhang worth Ksh24.7 million and arrested two suspects.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the narcotic was recovered during an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Mombasa and Voi, in collaboration with officers from Voi Police Station.

The suspects, identified as Fredrick Otieno Ogode and Edwin Ochieng Otieno, were arrested after detectives intercepted a Scania truck towing a trailer in Voi Township.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 11 gunny bags containing cannabis weighing a total of 825 kilograms,” the DCI said in a statement.

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“The suspects were taken into lawful custody together with the recovered narcotics and the vehicle, where they are undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the statement added.

The DCI has urged members of the public to continue reporting drug trafficking and other criminal activities through its official reporting channels.

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