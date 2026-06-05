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Video: Uganda’s Ghetto Kids ready to dance with Shakira at World Cup

The World Cup Halftime Show will take place on July 14

Nzula Nzyoka and AFP
By Nzula Nzyoka and AFP
2 Min Read

The Ghetto Kids, a Ugandan dance troupe made up of street children, are excited at being invited by music superstar Shakira to perform at the World Cup.

 

After the Colombian musician released one of the official World Cup songs, “Dai Dai” alongside Burna Boy, dancers and fans took to social media to show off their dance skills using the song; the Ghetto Kids were in one of the videos that went viral.

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In response, Shakira, who is one of the headliners for the first World Cup Halftime show, said: “I’ve been seeing amazing videos to the “Dai Dai” song…and I am going to need dancers for the halftime show because I want that moment to be special to all of us. That’s why I have decided to invite as many of you as I can…and I have already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda.”

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In an interview with AFP media, David Kavuma, the Founder of the Ghetto Kids, said in response to the viral video, they were contacted by “the Shakira team”, they said “yes” and are excited for this huge opportunity.

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