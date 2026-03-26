EACC arrests NIS impersonator for tender fraud, bribery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an impersonator posing as a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer for orchestrating a Ksh. 15 million fraudulent tender scheme.

In a statement, EACC says investigations reveal that the suspect, Joel Wanyama Simiyu, falsely presented himself as a senior NIS officer attached to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board and used this guise to deceive a construction firm into undertaking a non-existent project at Kaptis Primary Special School in Hamisi Sub-County, Vihiga County.

“To legitimize the scheme, the suspect allegedly staged a fake project handover, complete with forged contract documents, and introduced an accomplice posing as an engineer to influence unauthorised project variations. The contractor was misled into proceeding with construction and paid approximately Ksh. 1.4 million in purported facilitation fees,” the statement read.

According to EACC, the fraud was uncovered when the firm sought payment from Hamisi NG-CDF, only to establish that no such project had been approved.

The suspect later resurfaced and demanded an additional Ksh. 20,000 bribe, claiming he would facilitate payment processing.

EACC officers apprehended the suspect while receiving the bribe and booked him at Kisumu Central Police Station.

He was later released on Ksh. 20,000 cash bail pending further investigations. Efforts are ongoing to identify and take action against any accomplices involved.

EACC has since urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and verify procurement processes through official government channels.