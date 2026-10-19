Ruto signs law raising county allocations to Ksh71B

President William Ruto has assented to the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill, 2026, paving the way for county governments to receive Ksh71.09 billion in additional allocations for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The President signed the Bill into law at State Lodge Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on Monday.

The new law increases additional allocations to counties from Ksh70.67 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year to Ksh71.09 billion, an increase of Ksh425.6 million.

The funds comprise Ksh12.73 billion from the National Government’s share of revenue, Ksh56.38 billion in loans and grants from development partners, and additional allocations from court fines and mineral royalties.

The law also provides for quarterly reports on actual transfers to county governments to strengthen accountability in the management of the funds.

The allocations will support programmes in healthcare staff and management, climate change resilience, agriculture value chain development, drought response, natural resource management, and water and sanitation.

The new law is intended to provide additional budgetary support to county governments as they discharge their functions under the Constitution.

President Ruto also signed into law the County Assembly Services (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to strengthen the governance and administration of county assembly services.

The law provides clear, fair and time-bound procedures for the removal of County Assembly Service Board members and the suspension and removal of Clerks of county assemblies.

It also safeguards the rights and benefits of county assembly staff on secondment.