Kenya’s e-mobility sector eyes French investments to push uptake

Investors in the electric-mobility sector are eying increased investments from France during the upcoming Africa Forward Summit 2026 to accelerate adoption of e-bikes across the country.

Local e-bike manufacturer Teketeke Managing Director Richard Chesebeh says the firm which currently assembles solarized electric two wheelers and three wheelers will leverage the summit to enter partnerships that would ensure uptake especially in areas which still to not enjoy grid power.

“We find this summit as an opportunity to showcase our ability and to at least work with the partners especially the French who are coming to provide solution especially funding for our home-grown solutions in terms of charging stations, financial inputs to the various sectors that would want funding,” said Chesebeh.

According to Chesebeh, the firm is targeting to attract at least Ksh 1 billion in investments during the summit which would go towards expansion of solarized charging infrastructure as well as financing customers to purchase the bikes.

“We are looking at a pilot of approximately Ksh 1 billion to start off the project. If that is available we would be able to move in the entire country because what we really want to sort out is the notion that e-mobility is specifically meant for users in the urban areas.

Chesebeh said the new investment would also place the firm on path to expand to regional markets as well as international markets as e-bike sales continue to rise.

Teketeke is also riding on the design of its e-bikes which utilize solar energy for charging as well as the ability to charge the bikes at home to capture the market.

“We make sure that we provide a bike, a charging cable and this charging cable is put in a manner that they can use the common 220kv-240kv Kenyan line. We also provide solar solution and you can charge from your home,” he stated.

The firm which currently employs 450 directly and indirectly is also calling on the government to adopt a policy that would allow seamless conversion of available internal combustion engine bikes estimated at 2.5 million to electric in a bid to accelerate green transition.

Kenya will host the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in collaboration with the French government where African countries and the European country will explore partnerships in innovation, economic transformation and sustainable development.