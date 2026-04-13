SportsVolleyBall

Dominant Kenya Pipeline thrash Ghana’s KSC in CAVB Women’s club Championship in Cairo

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) Volleyball Club opened the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Club Championship with commanding 3-0 victory over Ghana’s Kaubi Sports Club (KSC)  in Pool B on Monday.

KPC showcased their strength and skill, winning 25-19, 25-21, and 25-13.

In the first set, KPC quickly established control, leveraging their strong serves and accurate attacks to secure a comfortable lead. KSC attempted to mount a comeback but ultimately fell short as KPC maintained their focus and composure.

The second set saw KSC rally with a better defence and improved coordination, but KPC’s relentless offensive efforts proved too much to handle. The Kenyan club closed the set with a series of powerful serves that kept KSC on the back foot.

By the third set, KPC was fully in command, showcasing their superior fitness and tactics. With a series of swift, clean plays, they surged to a 25-13 victory, solidifying their place as a team to watch in this year’s tournament.

KPC are in Pool B alongside SOCIM from Senegal, Gender Light of Burkina Faso and La Loi from the DR Congo.

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Debutants DCI of Kenya are in pool C with CF Carthage of Tunisia, Nigeria Customs Service, Kampala Capital City Authority and Eagles of Congo, while other Kenyan representatives, Kenya Commercial Bank, are in group D, which features Letto Team from Cameroon, Vipers and Partners from Nigeria and ARSU from Seychelles.

Group A comprises Al Ahly of Egypt, Mayo Kani from Cameroon, CO Decartes of the Ivory Coast and Ethiopia’s National Alcohol Factory.

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